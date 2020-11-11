Five RNLI lifeboats and Coastguard in all-night search around Dee Estuary after distress beacon activation

A major search operation around the Dee Estuary was carried out late last night after a distress beacon alert was triggered overnight.

RNLI lifeboat crews and Coastguard teams from North Wales and Wirral were involved in the search, a Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Caernarfon was also called out.

Lifeboats from Flint, Rhyl, Llandudno and Hoylake launched either side of midnight, returning to their respective stations this morning.





Volunteer officers from HM Coastguard Flint were also scrambled they joined colleagues Rhyl and Wirral.

Flint’s inshore RNLI lifeboat The Lady Barbara launched at 12.15am and searched out into the River Dee.

Both the inshore and all-weather lifeboats from Rhyl were involved in the search.

Hoylake RNLI’s volunteer crew were paged at 11.44pm and carried out extensive searches for over six hours in Liverpool Bay and the mouth of the Dee Estuary.

The Coastguard requested the launch of Llandudno’s all-weather lifeboat just before midnight, with William F Yates and her crew launching by 12.11am and returning just after 7am.

Chris Gaskin, Area Lifesaving Manager for north Wales says:

“This was a very long and arduous search for many of the RNLI crews, who spent many hours in darkness conducting a thorough search.”

“Our crews are all volunteers, many of whom will be returning to their day jobs this morning, so being involved in a long tasking such as this really is testament to their skill and dedication.”

“Nothing was found on this occasion and there is no current indication that the lifeboats will launch again at present, but our crews are always ready to respond whenever the call for help comes.”

The Coastguard team from Flint searched along River Dee shore line on foot for five hours, from Greenfield to Mostyn and Greenfield to Flint.

A Flint Coastguard spokesman said: “Team tasked by UK Coastguard after a Emergency Position indicating radio beacon had been activated somewhere between Liverpool Bay and the River Dee.”

“All Search and Rescue assets were given a area to search by Holyhead CGOC for any signs of any vessels or persons who may be in need of assistance.”

“After a lengthy 5 hour search, all areas thoroughly searched with nothing untoward located.”

“All units were then stood down pending further enquiries.”

“We would like to thank members of Flint RNLI for the Coffee provided to us at the end of the search. It’s very much appreciated.”