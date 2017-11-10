Major roadworks will be suspended in Flintshire during December

Roadworks in Flintshire are set to be restricted in and around town centres during December, the council say there will be an embargo in place on strategic routes in the run-up and during the festive period.

The embargo will cover the main roads in Flintshire and, in particular, major routes into town centres.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Transportation, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said:

“We have been working closely with works promoters to ensure major projects are either completed or suspended by 1 December.

We would like to thank the utility companies for their cooperation. During this busy period, it is important to try and minimise disruption on our network and support local businesses and traders.

The embargo will commence from 2 December and run until 2 January, reducing congestion on our roads throughout the festive period.”