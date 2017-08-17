M6 northbound in Cheshire is closed due to emergency roadworks – severe delays reported in the area

Motorists are being advised to avoid the M6 northbound in Cheshire due to emergency roadworks.

Police say shortly before 1.00pm today, Thursday 17 August, officers received calls to multiple reports of an object in the carriageway on the M6 Northbound, Thelwall Viaduct.

Officers attended the scene and it was found that a number of grid plates had become loose and lifted out onto the road. Highways engineers are currently in attendance at the site and emergency roadworks are underway.

A full closure is currently in place on the northbound carriageway from junction 19, Knutsford, whilst the roadworks take place the closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.

As a result of the incident, there is severe traffic in the area, with queues back to junction 19 on the M6 and junction 10 on the M56.