M56: Very long delays following earlier collision involving a car and motorcycle

The M56 in Cheshire is experiencing severe delays in excess of 1 hour westbound between J10 (Stretton Interchange) and J14 (Hapsford Interchange) and eastbound between J15 (M53 Stoak Interchange) and J12 (Rocksavage Interchange)

This is due to collision involving a car and motorcycle which closed three lanes westbound and one lane eastbound.

All lanes are reported to be back open but there are severe delays on the area.

However traffic was held by police and Highways England Traffic Officers whilst the emergency services accessed the scene and cleared lanes.

Road users are advised to allow plenty of extra time for their journey if intending on using this section of the M56 and to either consider alternative routes or delaying their journey until the incident has cleared and delays have eased.