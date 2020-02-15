News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

All lanes on the M56 near Manchester Airport have now re-opened.

Published: Saturday, Feb 15th, 2020
Update: All lanes on the M56 near Manchester Airport have now re-opened.

Previous report: The M56 in Cheshire is closed eastbound between J7 and J6 due to a road traffic collision and bridge strike.

Emergency services are on scene and structural engineers are on scene to inspect the bridge.

In addition there is a large spillage of hydraulic oil across the carriageway which will need treating.

Road users are advised to follow the “Solid Black Triangle” diversion symbols. Exit the M56 at J7 and follow the J7 spur road. At the roundabout take the A56 northbound.

At the A56/A560 junction turn right on to the A560. At the A560/A5144 junction turn right on to the A5144 southbound.

At the A5144/A538 junction turn left on to the A538 southbound then re-join the M56 at J6.

Road users are also advised to allow extra time for their journey. 

