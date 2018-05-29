independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

M53 closed ‘through the night’ due to a serious accident

Published: Tuesday, May 29th, 2018
Share:

The M53 is closed in both directions – according to one traffic report it is due to serious accident involving a lorry – though police are being less specific and calling it an ‘incident’

Highways England say the motorway is expected to remain closed through the night for investigation work.

A traffic reports states the motorway is ‘expected to clear between 04:45am and 05:00am’

The crash/incident happened at between J4 B5136 Mount Road and J5 A41 New Chester Road.

The motorway was initially closed Southbound at 1.15am “following a serious collision” Northbound side was also shut at around 1.45am.

Highways England has said:

“In Cheshire, the M53 is closed (in both directions) between J4 and J5 near Birkenhead due to a Police incident.

Due to the nature of the incident, Police investigations are needed and the road is expected to remain closed through the night.

Traffic wishing to to continue southbound should follow the ‘Hollow Diamond’ diversion route.”

Leave the M53 at the J4 southbound exit slip road.

– At the M53 J4/A5137 roundabout take the third exit onto the B5151 Mount Road southbound for 5.9KM.
– At the B5151/B5133 junction, turn left onto the B5133 Neston Road eastbound fore 4.2KM.
– At the B5133/A41 junction turn right onto the A41 northbound and follow the A41 New Chester Road for 0.9KM.
– At the A41/M53 J5 roundabout take the third exit to rejoin the M53 southbound at J5.

Northbound traffic should follow the ‘Solid Circle’ diversion route.the opposite of the above route.

LATEST NEWS:

Average speed cameras on the A55 at Rhuallt Hill set to be activated this week

Electricity back on following earlier powercut in Queensferry

Headteacher thrilled as schools first Estyn inspection rates it ‘good’ in all areas

Hundreds expected to protest outside Deeside construction site this week

Met Office extends weather warning to ‘Amber’ for Flintshire with thunderstorms and torrential rain expected

Two teenagers taken to hospital after trying to recover a football from the sea in Rhyl

UPDATED Met Office issues ‘Amber’ weather warning for heavy rain in Flintshire

Award winning Flint firm showing signs of growth

Westminster reception for Coleg Cambria WorldSkills squad

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn