M53 closed ‘through the night’ due to a serious accident

The M53 is closed in both directions – according to one traffic report it is due to serious accident involving a lorry – though police are being less specific and calling it an ‘incident’

Please be aware, Police are currently dealing with an incident on the M53 Motorway between Junctions 4 & 5. M53 will be closed Northbound at Junction 5 & Southbound from Junction 4, until further notice. Signpost & diversions are in place. Please find alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/dGO0zlsUxD — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) May 29, 2018

Highways England say the motorway is expected to remain closed through the night for investigation work.

A traffic reports states the motorway is ‘expected to clear between 04:45am and 05:00am’

The crash/incident happened at between J4 B5136 Mount Road and J5 A41 New Chester Road.

The motorway was initially closed Southbound at 1.15am “following a serious collision” Northbound side was also shut at around 1.45am.

Highways England has said:

“In Cheshire, the M53 is closed (in both directions) between J4 and J5 near Birkenhead due to a Police incident.

Due to the nature of the incident, Police investigations are needed and the road is expected to remain closed through the night.

Traffic wishing to to continue southbound should follow the ‘Hollow Diamond’ diversion route.”

Leave the M53 at the J4 southbound exit slip road.

– At the M53 J4/A5137 roundabout take the third exit onto the B5151 Mount Road southbound for 5.9KM.

– At the B5151/B5133 junction, turn left onto the B5133 Neston Road eastbound fore 4.2KM.

– At the B5133/A41 junction turn right onto the A41 northbound and follow the A41 New Chester Road for 0.9KM.

– At the A41/M53 J5 roundabout take the third exit to rejoin the M53 southbound at J5.

Northbound traffic should follow the ‘Solid Circle’ diversion route.the opposite of the above route.