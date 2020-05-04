Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 4th May 2020

Updated: Mon 4th May

M53 back open following earlier closure due to an overturned car and trailer

Update: The M53 northbound is back open.

Earlier report: The M53 is currently closed from J5 to J4 northbound following a collision and overturned car and trailer.

Highways England has said: ‘The full road closure is due to a collision the response for which is being led by Cheshire Police led incident and Highways England has resources deployed working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible.’

For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and may potentially have to re-route your journey.  

Diversion route details and guidance is as follows;

Northbound – Follow “Solid Circle” diversion route:

Exit the M53 at J5.

At roundabout take the first exit on to A41.

At A41/B5133 junction take the B5133 westbound. 

At the B5133/B5151 junction, turn right to take the B5151 northbound until roundabout to re-join the M53 at J4.



