Lucky escape for Mold pensioner after chip pan fire sets kitchen alight.

A Mold pensioner was lucky not to have been seriously injured after a chip pan caught fire this afternoon.

Firefighters from Mold, Buckley and Deeside, were called to a property on Bryn Garmon shortly after 1pm to reports of a fire in the kitchen.

An 81-year-old male left a chip pan fire unattended and had returned to find the pan well-alight.

Twitter user @owainm posted this dramatic video of the blaze showing flames shooting out of the properties kitchen windows.

Kevin Jones, Community Safety Manager, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said:

“Fortunately the man was uninjured by the incident, however, leaving a chip pan unattended for any length of time can have disastrous results as the oil can easily overheat and ignite – even the smallest distraction could lead to a fire in a matter of moments.”

Fire officers are also issuing a reminder of the importance of having working smoke alarms after it was discovered there were no smoke alarms within the property.

Kevin Jones added: “Smoke alarms give an early warning signal which can save lives. Thankfully the man was able to raise the alarm but sadly that isn’t always the case.

“Everyone should have at least one working smoke alarm on every level of your home. This will give the earliest warning if there is a fire in your home.”

Officers are asking to please make sure that you regularly check your smoke alarm, if you do not have one, or find that the one that you do have is not working call the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service on 0800 169 1234 or visit nwales-fireservice.org.uk/keeping-you-safe