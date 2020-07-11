‘Low contact’ sport given green light to resume in Wales from Monday

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has welcomed the announcement from the Welsh Government that ‘low contact’ sport can resume for Monday, July 13th.

FAW suspended domestic football at all levels in Wales on March 13 following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Following the latest 21-day review of the coronavirus regulations, First Minister Mark Drakeford announced a raft measures to further lift coronavirus restrictions in Wales.

Regulations to allow larger gatherings of up to 30 people outdoors “only where these are organised and supervised by a responsible person for sports and other leisure activities and classes” is one of the key changes made as part of the latest review.

The move will allow team sports such as football and cricket to resume in Wales, fitness and dance classes will also be able to take place, but outdoors only.

From July 20, playgrounds, community centres and outdoor gyms will also be able to reopen gradually over the following weeks as and when safety checks and mitigations are put in place.

The FAW has welcomed the move from Welsh Government and is waiting on updated guidance and “will be working through the changes to translate this into easily understandable information to advise both clubs and individuals as soon as possible.”

An FAW spokesperson said, “we continue to work with Welsh Government and Sport Wales to develop a phased approach for the return of football in Wales.”

A webinar will be held on Monday, July 13, to share full information on return to training protocols, risk assessments and club checklists, ahead of football’s safe return.

“Prior to the changes to be introduced on Monday the 13th July, the Coronavirus regulations in Wales allow individuals to practice football training skills individually and the opportunity to play football with your household at home or in an open space, not in overcrowded areas.

Individuals are currently also permitted to kick a football with one member of another household in an open space as long as the individuals can keep a 2 metre distance between them at all times in addition to ensuring robust hand hygiene practices are adhered to.

Individuals must follow government guidance regarding the need to wash their hands for 20 seconds with soap and water or hand sanitiser.”