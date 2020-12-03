Lorry driver stopped by police on A55 found to be three times over drink drive limit
A lorry driver who was stopped by police on the A55 was found to be more than three times over the drink drive limit.
Officers working in the western area of North Wales stopped the HGV driver this evening after they were seen driving erratically on the dual carriageway.
The driver provided a preliminary roadside breath reading of 111 – the legal limit being 35.
