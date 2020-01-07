News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

All lanes back open on M56 in Cheshire following earlier collision but long delays remain

Published: Tuesday, Jan 7th, 2020
Update: Lane closure has now been lifted (8.45) and traffic  is running freely, however there are still long delays in the area.

Previous report: There are reports of long delays on the M56 in Cheshire this morning.

Its due to a three vehicle collision which has taken place on the Eastbound M56 between Junction 12 A557 (Runcorn) and Junction 11 A56 Chester Road (Preston Brook).

One lane is currently closed and traffic is backed up to the M53 exit and travel time through that section of motorway – heading away from North Wales – is quoted at around 45 minutes.

Highways England has said: “If travelling in #Cheshire this morning on #M56 eastbound there are LONG DELAYS btwn J15 (#M53) #EllesmerePort and J11 #Runcorn due to this collision. There are approx. 8 miles of congestion which is likely to add 45 mins to usual travel times. Plan ahead if heading towards #M6.”

Latest traffic reports:

“One lane closed and long delays due to accident, three cars involved on M56 Eastbound between J12 A557 (Runcorn) and J11 A56 Chester Road (Preston Brook). Congestion to J14 (Chester Services / Helsby). Lane three (of three) still remains closed following a brief hold to the traffic between 07:40 and 07:50. Lane two was cleared around 07:30.”

