Long delays on M56 following a two car collision earlier this morning

There are long delays on the M56 following a collision between junctions 14 and 12 near Helsby.

The collision which is understood have involved two cars happened just before 5am.

Police said one car hit a barrier and the other left the carriageway and went down the embankment.

North West Motorway Police posted images of the cars (above) involved, amazingly there were no injuries.

Traffic is slow past the scene in both directions with queues past the M53 junction towards the A540 and Deeside on the eastbound side, while westbound there is queuing traffic to Preston Brook.

Latest traffic report states: “One lane closed, long delays and queueing traffic for seven miles due to accident on M56 Eastbound between J14 A5117 (Chester Services / Helsby) and J12 A557 (Runcorn).

Congestion to beyond J15 (M53 interchange).

Traffic is also slowing to look on the opposite side due to onlookers.

This is also causing delays on the M53 Southbound on approach to the M56. Lane one (of three) is closed.

Travel time is around 50 minute.”