Long delays on the M56 heading away from Deeside at J14 due to a collision

There are reports of long delays on the M56 heading away from Deeside.

One lane is currently blocked and there is very slow traffic due to an accident on the eastbound carriageway at junction 14 the A5117 Hapsford turn off.

Congestion is stretching back to junction 15 for the M53.

Lane three (Of three) is reportedly blocked and delays of up to 50 minutes are being reported with five miles of queuing traffic.

There are also reports of slow traffic on the on the opposite westbound side as people slow down to look at accident.