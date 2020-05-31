Lockdown to be eased for Wales’ most clinically vulnerable – those ‘shielding’ can take outdoor exercise

Changes to advice for people shielding from coronavirus are being introduced from Monday 1 June, Minister for Health and Social Services Vaughan Gething has announced today.

People who have been shielding can now take exercise outdoors and meet people from another household, as long as it takes place outdoors.

There are two changes to the advice for the 121,000 people who have been shielding in Wales since the start of lockdown restrictions in March.

Outdoor exercise is unlimited, as long as individuals strictly follow social distancing rules and hygiene practices.

Those who are shielding can meet outside with people from another household – but should not go into another person’s house or share food with them.

There are no other changes being made to the advice for those who are shielding at this stage.

“People who are shielding should continue to follow all the other advice previously given.

They should not go shopping or attend work outside of home.

They should continue to have food and medicine delivered to them.” A Welsh Government spokesperson said.

This advice comes from Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton, who said:

“Risk can never be completely eliminated but we advise those shielding to exercise at times that are less busy, so the risk of contact with others is reduced.

We have advised everyone in Wales to maintain social distance of 2 meters and keep good hygiene when meeting outdoors.

For those who are shielding, strictly following these rules is vital.”

Minister for Health and Social Services, Vaughan Gething said:

“I am pleased that so many have been shielding so diligently – not only protecting themselves but also helping to protect our NHS.

We recognise how challenging these last few months, with minimal face-to-face contact with others, has been.

I am incredibly proud of all those who have and continue to provide the vital support to enable people to shield.

Our Local Authority partners, pharmacies, volunteers and major food retailers have all pulled together to make shielding possible.”

The Chief Medical Officer is continuing to develop his advice for shielding people after 15 June.

All who are shielding will receive a letter from the Chief Medical Officer for Wales in the coming fortnight setting out the next steps.