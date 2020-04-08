Lockdown set to continue in Wales

The Minister for Housing and Local Government Julie James has announced that the lockdown will be continuing in Wales.

The Minister said, “It’s almost two and a half weeks since we asked people to stay at home to work from home whenever they can, and stop making unnecessary journeys. These measures will stay in place next week. We put these unprecedented measures in place to slow the spread of the virus, to protect our NHS and to save lives. These are extraordinary times asking people to completely change the way they live, work and socialise is not something we do lightly.

“We’ve taken these matters because by working together we can slow the spread of this virus and protect people who are most at risk. There are signs that the measures are having an impact, but we also have to brace ourselves for more people falling sick and sadly for more people dying as a result of Coronavirus.”

“We’ll be calling on everyone in Wales to follow the stay at home rules. Our message is very simple, stay home and save lives.