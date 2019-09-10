News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Local schools encouraged to apply for free outdoor learning resources

Published: Tuesday, Sep 10th, 2019
Share:

As children across the country return to the classroom, local schools are being encouraged to apply for up to £500 worth of free outdoor learning resources to allow youngsters to get hands on with nature.

 

Applications for the Local School Nature Grants are open from now up until the 22nd November 2019 from the charity Learning through Landscapes, which is distributing £550,000 of funding raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, with funds being awarded from Postcode Local Trust.

 

Through the programme, Learning through Landscapes wants to transform the way we currently think of outdoor education and show the learning and play potential that exists within all school grounds regardless of their setting and outdoor spaces, empowering teachers to be able to take the teaching of any curriculum subject outdoors.

 

As well as receiving up to £500 worth of outdoor resources of their choosing, school staff will also receive a two-hour training session on how to get the most out of the equipment. The learning resources and the training sessions available are entirely customisable; meaning infant, primary and secondary schools can choose which items will best suit their learners and the setting that they will be delivered in. The programme is also open to special schools and pupil referral units.

 

Applications are being actively encouraged from schools whose pupils are aged 5+ and are passionate about making environmental improvements for the benefit of their pupils, staff and the community.

 

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “Given that children in Britain spend an average of just 16 minutes a day exploring in parks and the countryside[1], I’m delighted that players of People’s Postcode Lottery are supporting this programme enabling children of all ages to get outside and I’d urge schools to take advantage of this opportunity and get an application in.”

 

For more information and to apply for funding, please visit Learning through Landscapes’ website: www.ltl.org.uk/projects/local-school-nature-grants

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

New metal detecting scanners for pubs and clubs as police boss steps up crackdown against knife crime

Virgin’s stunning new Airbus A350 captured on film over North Wales with a lot of help from Hawarden based ‘Strikeys’

Long delays on M6 in Cheshire following a collision and fuel spillage

North Wales health board offering residents free mental health awareness training

Appeal after raiders steal two motorbikes from Chester dealership

Police appeal for witnesses after man who stopped to see if a stranger needed help in Chester has motorbike stolen

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

Sexual health campaign to encourage condom use launched in North Wales

Police appeal for witnesses after biker dies following a collision on A525 in Ruthin


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn