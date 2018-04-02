Llandudno Junction station to stay closed following a fire

Llandudno Junction station will stay closed today Monday April 2, for further repairs and to allow engineers to carry out safety assessments following a fire.

A small fire broke out just before 7.10am on Saturday morning in a taxi office at the station, no trains have been able to stop at Llandudno Junction station since then.

“Trains running through Llandudno Junction may continue to be cancelled, revised or delayed until at least the end of service Wednesday 4 April.” According to an update by National Rail.

Services between Chester and Llandudno Junction are affected – Arriva Trains Wales website states:

“Passengers travelling to Llandudno Junction from either the Crewe / Chester direction, or from the Holyhead / Bangor direction, will need to change at Colwyn Bay for a bus service.

Passengers travelling from Llandudno Junction will need to travel by replacement bus service to Colwyn Bay, to join train services towards Chester / Cardiff / Manchester / London, and towards Bangor / Holyhead.

Bus services will operate between Llandudno, Llandudno Junction and Colwyn Bay.

The timetable for this service can be found by clicking on the link found here.

The train service will be suspended between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog, and a replacement bus service will be in operation.

Customers arriving at Colwyn Bay by bus may continue their journeys by the next available train, whether operated by Arriva Trains Wales or Virgin Trains, as ticket acceptance is in place.”