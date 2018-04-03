independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Llandudno Junction station to stay closed until at least Thursday following a fire

Published: Tuesday, Apr 3rd, 2018
Share:

Arriva Trains Wales have said that no trains will be able to stop at Llandudno junction and the station will remain closed unto at least Thursday .

A fire at the station has damaged a lift shaft, station building infrastructure and the station’s mains electrical supply.

It means that it is unsafe to permit public access to the station until repairs are completed an Arriva Trains statement says.

“These repairs are ongoing and it is anticipated that a provisional reopening date of Thursday 5 April can be achieved, ready for the start of train services. Additional information/progress bulletins will be made after 5.00pm on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 April.”

A fire broke out just before 7.10am on Saturday morning in a taxi office at the station, no trains have been able to stop at Llandudno Junction station since then.

Passengers travelling to Llandudno Junction from either the Crewe / Chester direction, or from the Holyhead / Bangor direction, will need to change at Colwyn Bay for a bus service.

Passengers travelling from Llandudno Junction will need to travel by replacement bus service to Colwyn Bay, to join train services towards Chester / Cardiff / Manchester / London, and towards Bangor / Holyhead.

Bus services will operate between Llandudno, Llandudno Junction and Colwyn Bay. The timetable for this service can be found here

The train service will be suspended between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog, and a replacement bus service will be in operation, operated by Llew Jones Coaches.

Passengers arriving at Colwyn Bay by bus can continue their journeys by the next available train, whether operated by Arriva Trains Wales or Virgin Trains, as ticket acceptance is in place.

LATEST NEWS:

PD Sidney finds stash of drugs hidden inside dog ornament

Up to a dozen used syringes and needles found near Connah’s Quay play area

Police hosting a Zorb football event in Mynydd Isa on Wednesday

Cyclist fails to stop after colliding and seriously injuring a pedestrian in Connah’s Quay

Police are asking for help in identifying these men caught on CCTV in Flintshire

Police dealing with ‘several road traffic collisions’ due to snowy condition

Appeal for witnesses following a collision between a cyclists and pedestrian in Connah’s Quay

Llandudno Junction station to stay closed following a fire

Missing 12 year girl found safe and well

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn