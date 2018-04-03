Llandudno Junction station to stay closed until at least Thursday following a fire

Arriva Trains Wales have said that no trains will be able to stop at Llandudno junction and the station will remain closed unto at least Thursday .

A fire at the station has damaged a lift shaft, station building infrastructure and the station’s mains electrical supply.

It means that it is unsafe to permit public access to the station until repairs are completed an Arriva Trains statement says.

“These repairs are ongoing and it is anticipated that a provisional reopening date of Thursday 5 April can be achieved, ready for the start of train services. Additional information/progress bulletins will be made after 5.00pm on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 April.”

A fire broke out just before 7.10am on Saturday morning in a taxi office at the station, no trains have been able to stop at Llandudno Junction station since then.

Passengers travelling to Llandudno Junction from either the Crewe / Chester direction, or from the Holyhead / Bangor direction, will need to change at Colwyn Bay for a bus service.

Passengers travelling from Llandudno Junction will need to travel by replacement bus service to Colwyn Bay, to join train services towards Chester / Cardiff / Manchester / London, and towards Bangor / Holyhead.

Bus services will operate between Llandudno, Llandudno Junction and Colwyn Bay. The timetable for this service can be found here

The train service will be suspended between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog, and a replacement bus service will be in operation, operated by Llew Jones Coaches.

Passengers arriving at Colwyn Bay by bus can continue their journeys by the next available train, whether operated by Arriva Trains Wales or Virgin Trains, as ticket acceptance is in place.