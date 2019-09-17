Linking Shotton’s Low and High level stations part of TfW’s £194 million ‘vision’ to improve railway stations across Wales.

Plans to link Shotton Low Level and High Level railway stations would be part-funded from a multi-million-pound investment Transport for Wales (TfW) said it is making in railway stations across Wales.

TfW announced on Monday it is to invest £194 million to improve all 247 railway stations across Wales.

The ‘Station Improvement Vision’ highlights what improvements customers and communities can expect to see at their local stations over the next fifteen years, TfW said.

The programme will deliver free WiFi, improved shelters, CCTV, improved provision for cycle storage and improved passenger information, at every station in Wales.

TfW also say that where possible, new retail facilities will also be created – presenting opportunities for local businesses and work in partnership to develop community spaces at stations.

The improvements include expanding the Secure Station Accreditation programme, a UK accreditation in conjunction with the British Transport Police, which will make stations safer and more welcoming for customers.

A plan to upgrade Shotton Station to ‘facilitate’ connectivity improvements between Shotton High Level and the North West Coast Line has been backed by Minister for Economy and Transport Ken Skates.

According to a Network Rail document a new station at Shotton serving both the Wrexham to Bidston line and the North Wales Coast Main Line would cost in the region of £10m.

A Transport for Wales spokesperson said: “Shotton station is one of the flagship stations of the Station Improvement Vision, as we work to improve connectivity in the Deeside area as part of the North Wales Metro.

The work to transform the station will be funded in part from the £194 million investment, and in part from other funding outside this.”

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO said: “Transport for Wales is transforming transport throughout Wales and the launch of our Station Improvement Vision indicates the start of a £194 million investment programme. This investment into all our 247 railway stations will improve the way they look, make them safer and provide more commercial and community opportunities.

“We want to improve the overall customer experience and also work collaboratively to develop partnerships with local businesses and communities.”

The Vision also highlights how accessibility will be enhanced across the network with the delivery of eleven Access for All schemes by 2024, with the installation of footbridges with lifts or ramps, part funded by the UK Department for Transport.

As part of their plans to reinvest into the communities they serve, TfW has held events and workshops aimed at small and medium enterprises in Wales, providing opportunities for them to bid for work linked to the Station Improvement Vision.

Ken Skates, Minister for Economy and Transport added: “I warmly welcome Transport for Wales’ Station Improvement Vision, which will see a £194 million investment in railway stations the length and breadth of Wales and the Borders.

Over the next 15 years this huge investment will vastly improve important gateways to our cities, towns and villages.

There are ambitious plans to deliver an improved railway and public transport network across all of Wales and the investment announced today will be a significant step towards that.”