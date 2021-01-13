Letters about the Welsh Government’s COVID-19 vaccination plans to be sent every household in Wales

Letters about the Welsh Government’s COVID-19 vaccination plans will shortly begin to arrive at the front door of every household in Wales.

The Health Board letters will be sent to every household in Wales over the next couple of weeks and will be issued by Local Authorities, on behalf of the Welsh Government.

It will provide information on the roll-out of the coronavirus vaccines currently available in Wales, how the vaccines are being made available and in what way people will be invited to an appointment. People are being urged to wait their turn and not to contact NHS or health services to request a COVID-19 vaccine

When they are invited for their vaccination, which could be at a hospital, a vaccination centre or their GP surgery, people will be advised where their vaccination will take place.





Each letter will be tailored to provide relevant information to communities on the services specific to the area.

There are two phases of the vaccine roll-out and within the first phase, vaccines will be given according to age and risk of serious illness if someone catches coronavirus.

The groups in this first phase – accounting for 1.5million people – represent around 99% of preventable deaths from coronavirus.

In the first five weeks since the first vaccines were administered in Wales, 91,239 people have now received their first dose. A second dose of the same brand is recommended within 12 weeks.

It is hoped that every eligible adult in Wales will be offered a vaccination by the autumn, as set out in the Welsh Government’s Vaccination Strategy released earlier this week [Monday 11].

As well as the letters, Welsh Government is also reinforcing its warnings about scams which ask people for their bank details or payment to receive a vaccine; no one will be asked to pay for a vaccine on the NHS. To help notice a scam, people should look out for misspellings and grammatical errors, as well as non-NHS web addresses asking for details.

They’re also warning against ‘vaccine calculators’ which claims to give a predicted date for when someone can expect to be vaccinated. In reality, these calculators harness personal details to make an estimate and are not endorsed by official organisations.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said:

“An enormous amount of work has gone into delivering what is the largest vaccination programme Wales has ever seen. Our plans are ambitious but together with the NHS, we are working incredibly hard to make sure people get their jabs as quickly and safely as possible.

“Vaccinations are life-saving and, in this pandemic, it could be life changing for all of us. However, as we speed up the roll out of vaccines across Wales, it’s more important than ever that we follow the rules and keep ourselves safe. That means staying at home and working from home; keeping our distance from others; washing our hands often, and if we do have to go out, wearing a face mask when we’re in public places.”

[Photo: Shotton via DronePics.Wales and licensed under CC BY 4.0]