Lateral flow self-test kits can now be delivered to your home

Volunteers and those unable to work from home will be able to have lateral flow self-test kits delivered direct to their home.

The rapid coronavirus tests are being rolled to help identify those who are not displaying symptoms of the virus.

From Monday 26th of April volunteers and those who are unable to work from home can order a lateral flow self-test kit to be delivered direct to their home.

Improving the availability of lateral flow tests will make regular asymptomatic testing for coronavirus more convenient and accessible for people not covered under existing schemes at workplaces, childcare settings, schools, colleges and universities.





Tests are already available to collect from the Connah’s Quay Civic Hall seven days a week between 8am and 1pm – no appointment is needed.

Around 1 in 3 people may have COVID-19 without displaying symptoms which means asymptomatic testing is an important means to find cases to keep people safe as restrictions are gradually eased .Anyone with coronavirus symptoms should self-isolate and get a test by phoning 119 or booking it online.

Each person will routinely be able to collect or have delivered two packs of seven LFD self-test kits for home use. It is recommended that tests are undertaken twice a week with every result recorded on the UK Government portal.

Minister for Health and Social Services, Vaughan Gething said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to access tests and we particularly want to support people who volunteer or are unable to work from home to get regularly tested.

“As we continue to ease restrictions routine testing of asymptomatic people will be an additional tool to help tackle the spread of the virus and keep Wales safe.”

People can order a test from https://gov.wales/get-rapid-lateral-flow-covid-19-tests-if-you-do-not-have-symptoms