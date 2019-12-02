“Last night the angels took my soul mate“ Husband of man killed in A55 crash near Northop pays tribute to him

The husband of the man who died following a road traffic collision on the A55 near Northop has released a statement in tribute to him.

Emergency services were called just after 7pm on Sunday to the single-vehicle collision on the westbound carriageway of the A55 near junction 33 – the turn off for Flint and Mold.

James Joseph Agar-Leigh, a 36-year-old dance teacher who came from the Rhyl area died in the collision.

His husband, Christopher Agar-Leigh has issued a tribute to James, he said:

“Last night the angels took my soul mate. He was my life and my world and I am heartbroken more than you could imagine. He was the best son, husband, brother, nephew and grandson who will be dearly missed by all those who loved him.”

“I love you so much my heart is broken and it’s hurting so much. You were the best thing to happen in my life and I will always love you more than anything in the world.”

Jim and Colette Leigh – James’ parents said:

“James was our firstborn – be brought nothing but joy into all our lives. He was the most precious, caring son you could hope for and we are so grateful for having him as a gift for 36 years. His was so kind and loving to everyone. Our lives will never be the same again.”

His brother Aaron and sisters – Tanya, Natasha and Tara said:

“He was too good for this world. He was an expert choreographer and had performed in the West End. He has taught British UK dance champions and was highly respected in his field. All our lives are ruined without him.”

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the one-vehicle collision which involved a silver Vauxhall Vectra at around 7pm on the westbound carriageway of the A55 at Northop.

Sergeant Raymond Williams who is leading the investigation said: “We offer our profound condolences to Mr Agar-Leigh’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“The investigation is still ongoing and we are grateful to those witnesses who have contacted us so far. We continue to appeal for information and are keen on speaking to anybody who may have been travelling along the A55 and who may have dash cam footage to contact us.”

If you can help North Wales Police contact them direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference X173638