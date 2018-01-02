Largest train fare hike in five years kicks in today

Rail passengers will feel the effects of the largest fare hike in five years from today, UK rail fares will rise on average by 3.4% with season tickets up by 3.6%.

From today fares on Arriva Trains Wales services will rise by 3.3% while the average rise on Mersey rail will be 3.6%.

Rail union the RMT will be demonstrating at 40 commuter stations between 7am and 9am this morning including Chester in a protest against the latest fare increase.

RMT members will be handing out chocolates to commuters to at least “sweeten the bitter pill of the fare rises.”

Train fare increases since 2013