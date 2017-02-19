Large police presence reported at Wepre Park this afternoon

File Picture

We were contacted by a member of the public asking why there were ‘lots of police’ at Wepre Park this afternoon.

As many as four police vehicles were reportedly seen at the park along with an ambulance.

North Wales Police have said:

“Police officers were called to Wepre Park at approximately 15.00 hours today to reports of a male in the park acting erratically.

The male was quickly located and has now been taken to hospital to receive the care he needs.

North Wales Police would like to thank the members of the public for their calls and patience regarding this matter.”