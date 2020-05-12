A55 back open at Ewloe Loop after horse in carriageway forces lane closures

Update: A55 Eastbound J34 Ewloe Loop has reopened but the A494 Ewloe Junction on slip eastbound is closed, the horse has been retrieved and is awaiting collection”

Earlier report: The A55 eastbound at Ewloe Loop has been blocked by police due to a horse loose in the carriageway.

Traffic reports state the horse was running loose on the Eastbound side, “traffic is been held both sides so officers can get the horse to safety.”

Traffic Wales has said “Traffic is at a stand still as we are dealing with a horse loose in the carriageway.

A video posted on Facebook shows police and traffic officers trying to catch the loose horse.

