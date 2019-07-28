News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Lane closure on A55 heading towards Deeside due to an incident

Published: Sunday, Jul 28th, 2019
Update: Traffic Wales have shared images of the incident (above) showing the van and trailer which has shed it’s load.

Police and Traffic Officers are on scene, debris which includes bricks and nails has been strewn across the carriageway. 

Lane 2 is still closed and is awaiting clean-up.

Previous report: Traffic Wales has said one lane the A55 eastbound between Holywell and junction 33 at Northop is closed due to an incident. 

It is understood a trailer has lost its load and there is debris in the road.

Both eastbound lanes were closed for a short period but one has since been opened. 

There is currently around two and a quarter miles of queuing traffic on the eastbound side 

Latest traffic report states: “One lane closed due to accident, a trailer losing its load involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound between J32A B5123 (Pentre Halkyn, Pentre Halkyn) and J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop, Northop).

Social media is reporting bricks on the road. Lane two (Of two) is closed but some debris has gone over to westbound side. Lane two was closed on the westbound side.’

