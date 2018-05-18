independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Lane closure and delays following a collision on the A55 near Ewloe

Published: Friday, May 18th, 2018
There’s reports of delays on the A55 Westbound carriageway of the A55 near Ewloe following a two car collision, emergency services and highways officers are in attendance.

Queuing traffic is stretching back along the A494 past the Ewloe turn on Aston Hill while traffic is backed up along Ewloe loop to Dobhill.

 

Latest traffic report states:

One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident, two cars involved on A55 Westbound at J33B A494 Mold Road (Ewloe), congestion on A494 to B5125 Holywell Road / B5125 The Highway / Liverpool Road (Buckley Turn Off). Lane one (Of two) is closed due to an accident at junction 33B. Accident happened just before 08:15.

