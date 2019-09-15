Landmark conference to put opportunity at the heart of Deeside transport strategy

How best to maximise opportunity through transport is the theme of a business networking conference open to companies from across North Wales and the North West this month.

The event is particularly timely given news of a £1.3m park and ride for Deeside Industrial Park and the park making the short list for a new railway station.

Organised by Alyn and Deeside Assembly Member Jack Sargeant, DBF (Deeside Business Forum) and Flintshire Council Streetscene, it takes place on Friday, September 20 at Mostyn Theatre, Deeside Sixth, Connah’s Quay.

“It’s fantastic that Welsh Labour’s Economy Minister and Flintshire Council are working to make one of the biggest employment centres in the region accessible to more people and in a more sustainable way,” said Jack Sargeant AM.

“It’s important that businesses are informed of and involved in developments and there will be plenty of opportunity to hear more and to share views on September 20.”

The Deeside Industrial Park/Northern Gateway site is one of four that will go on for further assessment by Welsh Government with advice from Network Rail.

Although Welsh Government will make a recommendation, the UK Government will make the final decision.

If the project gets the go ahead it would be served by the Wrexham to Bidston line, improving rail access to Deeside and cutting road traffic congestion.

The announcement came hot on the heels of news that Welsh Government is to provide an additional £1.3m for a park and ride project for Deeside Industrial Park.

Flintshire County Council will provide the 227-space car park which will be served by the existing Deeside Shuttle bus service. The scheme will also include the construction of a bus-only link from the Park and Ride into Zone 2 of the estate.

Funding of £988,500 was awarded to Flintshire Council for the scheme in 2017-18. The new funding of £1,300,000 will enable the completion of construction.

Askar Sheibani, chairman of DBF, said:

“We welcome these moves to integrate cycling, bus and rail networks into Deeside Industrial Park. Access has been an issue in the past and these developments can only be an excellent thing for existing and new businesses, as well as present and potential employees.

“North Wales has a historic opportunity to transform itself and become one of the UK’s most prosperous and advanced economies. It has a chance to utilise at least £240M Growth Deal money, which will be available in 2020 to deliver six amazing transformative projects for North Wales.

“The Northern Power House will also create further opportunities, connecting Northern England’s economy to North Wales.

“The conference will debate how all these opportunities and projects can best be linked to make sure we have a transport strategy that will deliver a prosperous, advanced economy. That includes how best to create an effective mobility for our young people and elderly to access employment and to enjoy the region’s prosperity.”

Next Steps for Transport Sustainability is on Friday, September 20, 8-10.30am at Mostyn Theatre, Deeside Sixth, Golftyn Lane, Connah’s Quay, Flintshire CH5 4BH. Tickets are available free of charge via Eventbrite: https://dbf-transport-conference.eventbrite.co.uk