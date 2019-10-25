News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Labour’s Kevin Rush wins Bagillt West by-election

Published: Friday, Oct 25th, 2019
Share:

Labour candidate Kevin Rush has won a seat on Flintshire County Council following a by-election on Thursday.

Votes were cast for the Bagillt West ward after a vacancy arose following the resignation of former Labour councillor Mike Reece in September.

Mr Rush, who put road safety at the heart of his campaign was elected with 251 votes.

Independent candidate David Stanley gained 144 votes.

Mr Rush – who sits on Bagillt Community Council – has pledged to help find a solution to traffic calming issues in the village high street as well as safe crossing around the A548 coast road.

He said improving road safety across the village as well as keeping the community safe, secure and vibrant were his top priorities.

Prior to Thursday’s election victory, the newly elected councillor said “These are extraordinary political times but it is vitally important that we continue to fight for the best deal at home and that is exactly what I want to do for our community in Bagillt West.”

“Tory austerity has put pressure on our local services but a strong Labour council in Flintshire has protected schools and housing and a vote for me will ensure that Bagillt continues to have a strong voice, standing up for our community at County Hall.”

Ian Roberts, leader of the Labour group at Flintshire County Council said:

Kevin is passionate about his community and will be a fantastic asset to the Labour group on the council.

“He will be a hardworking and diligent representative for Bagillt West and I look forward to working with him.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Pub opening hours in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day

Workers at Deeside manufacturer facing redundancy after Dyson pulls plug on electric car project

Channel 4’s Bafta-nominated show about Chester Zoo returns to TV screens next week

New trees planted in Connah’s Quay this week will help increase ‘urban canopy cover’

Schoolboy guilty of attempting to kill fellow pupil with knife at a Colwyn Bay school to be sentenced at Mold Crown Court

“Market rate” being paid by health board for management consultants – one alleged to be ‘working from home in Marbella’

Health bosses insist future of Flint GP practice is safe despite doctors terminating contract

Ex-homeless martial arts expert fights back to set up thriving business and win award

Airbus and US based Spirit Airline sign deal for 100 new A320 jets worth around £8bn


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn