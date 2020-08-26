Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 26th Aug 2020

Updated: Wed 26th Aug

Keep Wales Tidy’s Local Places for Nature scheme: Time running out for communities to apply for free garden packs

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A choice of pre-paid ‘starter’ packages are being offered to community groups and organisations to create help reverse nature’s decline.

They include all the plants, tools and materials needed to create small gardens.

There are also ‘development’ packages available that will enable communities to create larger-scale projects, including food growing areas, sustainable drainage systems and wild gardens.

A panel of experts are assessing the applications each month and have already awarded 444 packages.


Practical work to install the gardens is now underway across the country.

There are three set garden packages to choose from. Each one includes all the native plants, tools and materials you’ll need; guidance on how to install the garden, and a small amount of Keep Wales Tidy officer time to provide extra advice and support.

Deputy Chief Executive for Keep Wales Tidy, Louise Tambini said:

“We’ve had a fantastic response to Local Places to Nature and it’s exciting to see so many new gardens taking shape. Groups and organisations of all shapes and sizes are getting involved, benefitting the well-being of their communities as well as the nature on their doorsteps.

“There’s only a limited number of packages still available. So, if you know an area in your community that needs some TLC, I’d urge you to apply now.” 

Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths said:

‘’Over the last few months, we have all seen how important nature is for our mental well-being. Our £5m Local Places for Nature programme encourages communities to get involved with creating nature ‘on their doorsteps’.

I am delighted Keep Wales Tidy are supporting communities to come together in a covid secure way, and are again accepting applications by 31 August and hope volunteers across Wales get involved in these local projects to restore and enhance nature.”

The initiative is part of a wider £5m Welsh Government ‘Local Places for Nature’ fund committed to acquiring, restoring and enhancing nature ‘on your doorstep’.

To apply for Local Places for Nature, visit the Keep Wales Tidy website www.keepwalestidy.cymru/nature



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales

LATEST NEWS...

Welsh firms call on UK Government to extend Eat Out to Help Out for another month

News

Tip Top Productions theatre company set to take part in Welsh Gov outdoor performance trial at Theatr Clwyd

News

Flintshire trailer maker seeing spike in demand from growing number entrepreneurs during pandemic

News

Flintshire Scout Leader gears up for 122 mile walk to raise money for youngsters off road wheelchair

News

Wellbeing counsellor gives advice to children and parents on their mental health in September return, saying: “It would be strange to NOT feel anxious or concerned”

News

Union reacts positively to Welsh Government pledge to ‘top up’ wages of care workers if they have to self isolate

News

Patients in North Wales waiting more than a year for treatment after being referred rises over 430% in 12 months

News

Pioneering online classes provide educational lifeline for key workers’ kids in Flintshire

News

New Connah’s Quay older persons apartment block reaches critical ‘watertight stage’ despite pandemic forcing 6 week closure

News





Read 469,965 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn