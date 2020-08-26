Keep Wales Tidy’s Local Places for Nature scheme: Time running out for communities to apply for free garden packs

A choice of pre-paid ‘starter’ packages are being offered to community groups and organisations to create help reverse nature’s decline.

They include all the plants, tools and materials needed to create small gardens.

There are also ‘development’ packages available that will enable communities to create larger-scale projects, including food growing areas, sustainable drainage systems and wild gardens.

A panel of experts are assessing the applications each month and have already awarded 444 packages.





Practical work to install the gardens is now underway across the country.

There are three set garden packages to choose from. Each one includes all the native plants, tools and materials you’ll need; guidance on how to install the garden, and a small amount of Keep Wales Tidy officer time to provide extra advice and support.

Deputy Chief Executive for Keep Wales Tidy, Louise Tambini said:

“We’ve had a fantastic response to Local Places to Nature and it’s exciting to see so many new gardens taking shape. Groups and organisations of all shapes and sizes are getting involved, benefitting the well-being of their communities as well as the nature on their doorsteps.

“There’s only a limited number of packages still available. So, if you know an area in your community that needs some TLC, I’d urge you to apply now.”

Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths said:

‘’Over the last few months, we have all seen how important nature is for our mental well-being. Our £5m Local Places for Nature programme encourages communities to get involved with creating nature ‘on their doorsteps’.

I am delighted Keep Wales Tidy are supporting communities to come together in a covid secure way, and are again accepting applications by 31 August and hope volunteers across Wales get involved in these local projects to restore and enhance nature.”

The initiative is part of a wider £5m Welsh Government ‘Local Places for Nature’ fund committed to acquiring, restoring and enhancing nature ‘on your doorstep’.

To apply for Local Places for Nature, visit the Keep Wales Tidy website www.keepwalestidy.cymru/nature