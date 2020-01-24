Ka La the sea turtle liveried A380 rolls out of the Airbus paintshop

ANA – All Nippon Airways third and final Airbus A380 has rolled out of the Airbus paint shop in Hamburg today.

The superjumbo which will be named Ka La is sporting an orange version of its sea turtle livery.

Once delivered, to ANA it will join two other A380 which also feature the special livery depicting the Hawaiian Green Sea Turtle, also known as the Honu.

ANA became the 15th operator of the world’s largest passenger aircraft last year when the first turtle livered A380 began operating on the popular route between Tokyo Narita and Honolulu.

The livery on the first aircraft is painted in blue, while the second will be green and the third orange.

The wings for the three jets were made here in Deeside.

Main image: Airbus