News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Ka La the sea turtle liveried A380 rolls out of the Airbus paintshop

Published: Friday, Jan 24th, 2020
Share:

ANA – All Nippon Airways third and final Airbus A380 has rolled out of the Airbus paint shop in Hamburg today.

The superjumbo which will be named Ka La is sporting an orange version of its sea turtle livery.

Once delivered, to ANA it will join two other A380 which also feature the special livery depicting the Hawaiian Green Sea Turtle, also known as the Honu.

ANA became the 15th operator of the world’s largest passenger aircraft last year when the first turtle livered A380 began operating on the popular route between Tokyo Narita and Honolulu.

The livery on the first aircraft is painted in blue, while the second will be green and the third orange.

The wings for the three jets were made here in Deeside.

 

Main image: Airbus

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Operation Pallial: Former professional wrestler at centre of a North Wales paedophile ring convicted for second time

Police close A548 near Gronant while officers deal with an incident

Flintshire councillors set to discuss concerns over hospital delays

25p a week increase helps police boss ramp up crackdown on online perverts and drugs gangs

Holocaust Memorial Day – Flintshire Council will observe two-minute silence for ‘pause and reflection’

Poet’s visit inspires Flint High School literature students

Figures reveal a third of pregnant teenagers in Wales smoke

Record high demand on ambulance and Emergency Departments during “very challenging December”

Glyndwr University lecturer to lead UK and Ireland sites in global gaming event


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn