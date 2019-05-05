JD Welsh Cup: “We will be doing everything we can to retain the trophy” says Nomads boss Morrison

Connah’s Quay Nomads defend their JD Welsh Cup crown against The New Saints at the home of Cefn Druids, The Rock today.

The Nomads come into the game having completed their most successful campaign in recent years having collected their highest ever points tally in the Welsh Premier League’s 12 team format and best goals scored record since the league was founded in 1992.

Goals have also come freely in this season’s JD Welsh Cup run, having scored 12 goals in four games with victories over Guilsfield, Carmarthen Town, Caernarfon Town and Cardiff Met en route to the final.

TNS meanwhile have had to overcome two lower league opposition in the shape of Cwmbran Celtic and Airbus before defeating Llandudno and Barry Town United in the quarter finals and semi finals respectively.

Nomads last Welsh Cup meeting against TNS was in last season’s Quarter Finals when goals from Michael Bakare and Callum Morris saw the Connah’s Quay outfit progress to the semi finals on their way to our first ever cup success.

[Nomads boss Andy Morrison]

Ahead of the game, Andy Morrison said:

“As the holders of the JD Welsh Cup, we will be doing everything we can to retain the trophy. Our task is a very difficult one against the League champions who, since the split, have shown the huge gulf between themselves and the rest of the league.

The question is, just how good are they?

I always remind myself that in my seven years in the league, they have a 100% failure rate when they are the underdogs – yes, they can bully teams and put eight past Llandudno, seven past Bala, six past Newtown, Aberystwyth and Llanelli, but when they are the underdogs against a superior opposition and need to stand up and show courage, they fail every single time.”

The road to the final.

ROUND 3 – 8th December 2018

Guilsfield 2-4 Connah’s Quay Nomads (aet)

The JD Welsh Cup holders had a scare against lower league Guilsfield as they started the defence of their trophy as goals from Callum Bromley and Steve Blenkinsopp put the home side 2-0 ahead at half-time.

However, Andy Morrison’s reacted in the right way, and goals from Callum Morris and Michael Bakare levelled to take the match to extra-time.

The superiority of the JD Welsh Premier League showed in the additional 30 minutes, as Michael Wilde and Ryan Wignall put the match out of reach for Guilsfield despite their impressive start to the tie.

ROUND 4 – 26th January 2019

Carmarthen Town 1-3 Connah’s Quay Nomads

The Nomads again found themselves behind as a penalty from Liam Thomas handed the Old gold an early advantage.

However, Connah’s Quay went into half-time level following a goal from Michael Wilde, and eventually claimed a comfortable victory as Andrew Owens and a penalty from Callum Morris ensured smooth progress for the holders into the last eight.

QUARTER FINAL – 1st March 2019

Caernarfon Town 1-2 Connah’s Quay Nomads

Rob Hughes opened the scoring in spectacular style for the visitors as his long-range effort handed the cup holders a dream start in-front of a large crowd at the Oval.

However, Caernarfon Town equalised minutes later with Gareth Edwards heading past goalkeeper John Dandy.

In the second half, Michael Wilde continued his fine JD Welsh Cup form as he capitalised on a cross from Michael Bakare to restore the Nomads’ advantage.

Caernarfon remained in contention, but it was Andy Morrison’s side who would confirm their place in the semi-finals.

SEMI-FINAL – 31st March 2019

Cardiff Met 0-3 Connah’s Quay Nomads

A penalty from Callum Morris in the opening half set the tone for a convincing semi-final victory for Andy Morrison’s side against the Archers at Latham Park.

At the same stadium where the club lifted the JD Welsh Cup last season, further goals from Michael Bakare and John Disney secured a return to the final for the cup holders, and also guaranteed that the Nomads will compete in Europe once again next season whatever happens during the remainder of the campaign.

