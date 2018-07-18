Jade Jones Pavilion in Flint set for revamp

Major improvements to Jade Jones Pavilion in Flint announced.

Aura Leisure and Libraries, a charitable social enterprise responsible for managing Flintshire leisure centres has said construction work at Jade Jones Pavilion Flint will commence in July 2018.

The work will see the swimming pool changing village refurbished and to re-develop and extend the first floor fitness facilities.

The leisure centre will remain open during the construction works and it is anticipated that the upgraded facility will open in October 2018.

Cabinet Member for Education and Youth, Councillor Ian Roberts, said:

“It is fantastic to see the announcement that work will soon commence on a second major capital investment to improve Flintshire’s facilities. We work co-operatively with Aura which means, rather than having to consider the future of some of our leisure centres and libraries, we are jointly securing jobs and investing in our leisure centres to make them better for our residents.”

Christine Edwards, Chair of Aura Leisure and Libraries, said:

“This is a huge milestone for the Aura Team. The Board has been working really hard with employees to ensure that services are improved and that customers experience benefits. This announcement shows our commitment to make a significant and long term difference for the residents of Flintshire.”

Jade Jones Pavilion Flint manager, Neil Rimell, said:

“All employees are excited about the development and are looking forward to providing these new enhanced facilities for the local community. We are continually developing our programmes and services and know that these developments will greatly enhance the facilities, further improving overall provision”.

📷 | letsgowiththechildren.co.uk