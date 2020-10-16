Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 16th Oct 2020

Jack Sargeant MS nominates workers involved with ‘UK Ventilator Challenge’ for St David’s award

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant is calling for workers who were involved with the ‘UK Ventilator Challenge’ to be recognised at this year’s St David’s Awards.

The project saw colleagues from Airbus, Siemens and AMRC build lifesaving equipment for the NHS at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff worked around the clock to assemble ventilators which was equivalent of six month’s production in a single day.

The Penlon Prima ESO2 ventilator machines supply air and oxygen to patients who suffer lung failure as a result of contracting COVID-19


In total, 13,437 ventilators were delivered to the NHS, ensuring healthcare professionals had access to the equipment needed to save lives.

Jack Sargeant MS said: “What these highly skilled workers achieved in such a short space of time is truly remarkable. When the country needed them most they stepped forward, giving their time and expertise over to this essential cause.”

“Their dedication has undoubtably saved many lives and deserves to be recognised; that is why I have nominated them for the St David’s award for Innovation, Science and Technology.”

The team at Airbus played a central role in the VentilatorChallengeUK scheme, a consortium of UK aerospace, motorsport, automotive and medical businesses, which was formed on 19 March in response to the escalation of COVID-19 cases.

Martin Bolton, Head of ‘Wing of Tomorrow’ and lead on the ventilator assembly programme at AMRC Cymru, said: “We were extremely proud of all our Airbus and Siemens colleagues who worked tirelessly to make AMRC’s contribution to the consortium such a success and we’re honoured to be nominated for this prestigious national award.”

Daz Reynolds, Unite Convenor at Airbus Broughton added: “We are proud that our members have played such a huge part in the UK Ventilator Challenge.

“Jack Sargeant is from industry and understands how impressive this achievement is. We thank Jack for recognising the importance of our workforce and nominating for the St David’s award.”



