Jack Sargeant: “It is as important as ever to come together and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice”

Remembrance Sunday will be different this year as a result of measures to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Ahead of Sunday, Jack Sargeant, Welsh parliament member for Alyn and Deeside said, “it is as important as ever to come together as a community and remember those who have been killed or injured in the line of Military duty.”

Due to the limited number of people allowed to gather for this year’s organised memorial events, residents are being asked to stand on their doorsteps at 11am and observe two minutes silence.

At 11.20am people are also asked to join in for a one-minute applause for Armed Forces, Emergency services, NHS staff, Key Workers and for all the people that have sadly passed away through the Covid–19 Virus.





The Alyn and Deeside MS said: “There are many ways to support the annual Poppy Appeal from home in line with Covid-19 restrictions, from displaying a poppy in your window to donating online or undertaking a virtual Poppy run.

“The Poppy Appeal allows us to show our support for our Armed Forces community and let them know that we have their back, just as they’ve always had ours.”

“I would encourage all those who can to support the work of the Royal British Legion as the charity continues to help people from all generations who have new hardships as a result of Covid-19.”

“Remembrance Sunday is also a time to thank those currently serving.”

“Recently during a meeting of the cross-party group for armed forces I heard of the incredible work being done across Wales by our armed forces personnel throughout the pandemic.”

“From supporting the Ambulance services to delivering essential equipment, they have stepped up to protect us at this time of great difficulty.”

“However you choose to mark remembrance day this year, it is our opportunity to reflect on the contribution of every member of our Armed Forces, past and present from those who stepped up to defend our way of life in WWI, to those who do so today.”