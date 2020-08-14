Jack Sargeant calls on Welsh FA to ensure Nomads first ever Champions League match is broadcast live

Alyn and Deeside Senedd Member Jack Sargeant has written to the Football Association of Wales seeking support in ensuring that Connah’s Quay Nomads first ever Champions League game is available on free to view tv, as well as streamed online.

The JD Cymru Champions are making their debut in the competition, they have been drawn at home to Bosnian champions FK Sarajevo in the first qualifying round which takes place next Wednesday.

Nomads will play their home Champions League games behind closed doors at Cardiff City Stadium as it is already ‘Covid safe.’

If the match isn’t live or streamed on the web, loyal fans will miss out on seeing the team play in what will be a historic night for the club.





The Deeside politician – who is a Nomads Club Ambassador – has also sought First Minister Mark Drakeford’s support on making sure the match is televised live.

Jack Sargeant MS said: “Next week is set to be a historic week for football in north east Wales and particularly in Deeside. We are all incredibly proud of the Nomads and want to watch the game.

We are in the middle of a global pandemic which means restrictions on attending grounds have to be in place. We therefore have to find an alternative way for people to watch this game.”

“In the “Quay” we are incredibly proud of the phenomenal journey the Nomads have been on in recent years and the thought of missing this latest chapter is just not acceptable.

I have shared my letter with S4C and the Minister Lord Ellis-Thomas and am seeking their support in getting this game on tv and streamed online.”

The match will take place on Wednesday 19th August with a 7:00pm kick off