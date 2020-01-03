The Welsh Government says it has committed more than £3.3m to tackle period poverty in communities and promoting period dignity in schools and colleges across Wales.

Young campaigners, who welcomed the renewed funding for 2020, said: “It’s just ensuring a girl’s period isn’t a barrier to her succeeding in life.”

Every college, primary and secondary school across Wales will benefit from a £3.1m fund, enabling them to provide free sanitary products for every learner who may need them.

Flintshire County Council has been allocated £220,000 to help it provide free period products to women and girls who may otherwise be unable to afford them.

Period poverty refers to a lack of access to period products due to financial constraints.

Period dignity is about addressing period poverty whilst also ensuring products are free and accessible to all women and girls in the most practical and dignified way.

Amber Treharne, 16, and Rebecca Lewis, 15, are two members of Carmarthenshire’s Youth Council who are raising awareness of period dignity in their county and finding the best ways to support young women and girls.

“It started back in 2018 when the member of the UK Youth Council from our county, Tom, carried out the Make Your Mark ballot paper.

It came out that period poverty was a very prominent issue.

It shocked all of us really when we learnt young girls within the county were missing out on education and that one in 10 girls aged 14 to 21 in the UK couldn’t afford sanitary products, so as a youth council we decided to set up a period poverty campaign.

In every school we’ve being delivering boxes which have free packs of tampons and sanitary towels which young girls can then access at any time in the school day.

Our work is all about raising awareness and promoting the message that it’s not okay that you have to miss out on your education or you have to miss out on work because you don’t have adequate sanitary products.

It’s just ensuring a girl’s period isn’t a barrier to her succeeding in life.

The Youth Council has joined forces with the Body Shop in Carmarthen to ensure women and girls have access to free period products every day, not just when they’re in school.”

Rebecca said: “It’s really sad that there’s stigma and young girls may feel embarrassed to go ask for help so by us putting this into place in the schools, youth groups and in the Body Shop, young girls can go access the products and don’t have to have the stigma anymore.”

Welsh Government Deputy Minister Jane Hutt said:

“We’ve made considerable progress in tackling period poverty in 2019 and the £3.3m for 2020-21 will mean we can continue to ensure period dignity for every woman and girl in Wales by providing appropriate products and facilities.

It’s heartening to see young people taking on this issue and working within their schools and communities to combat the stigma and taboos which unfortunately still exist today.”