‘It’s great to be open again’ – Ewloe nursery welcomes community for open day

A nursery in Ewloe is welcoming the community through its doors for an open day for the first time since lockdown was announced.

On Thursday 20 August, Busy Bees St Davids, at St David’s Park, is inviting the local parents to book an appointment and be part of its first open day in months as lockdown measures are relaxed.

On the day, visitors will be able to explore the indoor and outdoor learning environments, all set up for children to enjoy.

There will be details of the healthy, nutritious meals that are served at the nursery, as well as a chance to see how the educators use Unleashing Potential (UP), an innovative, flexible early-years learning programme, which is used to encourage a lifelong love of learning.





The nursery has also introduced a number of safety measures in order to make its open day as safe as possible. To help limit the number of people in the nursery at any one time, parents will need to book their timeslot before they visit the nursery, visitors will also be asked to wear face coverings and maintain a two metre distance wherever possible.

Fiona Gudger, Centre Director at Busy Bees St Davids, said: “The last few months have really shown the importance of friendship and community spirit, and we are thrilled to be bringing people together once again as we emerge from these very challenging times.

With our first open day in months, we’re excited to celebrate the community spirit of our area and welcome back some familiar faces, while showcasing all the wonderful things we’ve been up to here at Busy Bees St Davids.

“We remain committed to providing the best start in life for children, no matter the circumstances, so this will also be a fantastic opportunity to show parents what a day at our nursery looks like now. This is set to be an inspiring day, and we can’t wait to welcome the people of Ewloe – it’s great to be open again!”

Busy Bees has recently launched its new and improved Recommend a Friend scheme. Busy Bees parents referring a friend will be rewarded with £150 towards childcare and their friends will receive £150 worth of vouchers when their child joins the nursery.

Specifically designed to support its child-centred approach, Busy Bees St Davids promotes the development of creativity, individuality and self-confidence in each child, and works in partnership with parents to provide the highest standard of nursery care.