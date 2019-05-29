Investigation launched after woman dies in Flintshire house fire

A woman has died following a house fire in Burntwood.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to a report of the fire at a property in Burntwood Road, Burntwood, Buckley at 2.59am this morning – Wednesday 29th May.

Four appliances were mobilised to the incident – one from Buckley, one from Mold and two from Deeside – and crews used breathing apparatus, main jets and hose reel jets to tackle the fire.

A woman, believed to be in her 60s, was found in the property by firefighters.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance but sadly died.

Another woman in her 40s has been taken to hospital by ambulance but is not believed to be in a serious condition.

The cause of the fire will be the subject of a joint investigation by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and North Wales Police.

Burntwood Road remains closed – picture Sam Warrenger.