Posted: Mon 10th Aug 2020

Industrial units targeted by thieves in Flintshire

Police have appealed for any witnesses and information following thefts from industrial units in Flintshire. 

North Wales Police Eastern Community Safety Team has said a theft took place from a unit on the Antelope Industrial Estate in Rhydymwyn near Mold overnight on Friday 7th August.

A padlock was cut and a twin axle trailer, roll of cable and jackhammer were stolen.

“Did you see anything suspicious? any suspicious vehicles?”


High-value items were also stolen from a unit on Spencer Industrial Estate in Buckley last week.

A jet ski, trailer, kerosene tank and forklift extensions were taken between 6pm on Monday 3rd August and 8am today on Tuesday.

If you have any information, it can be passed to police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference: Antelope Industrial Estate 20000471495 and Spencer Industrial Estate 20000461383.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 



