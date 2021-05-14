Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 14th May 2021

Updated: Fri 14th May

Increased patrols in Shotton following attempt distraction burglary

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have appealed to residents living around the Killens Lane area to check any CCTV footage they may have following an attempted “distraction burglary.”

Distraction burglary is when a person tries to gain access to your home by trying to trick you into believing they need help or are official of some sort.

Police say the attempted burglary took place this morning, Friday, May 14 between 9.45 AM hours to 10.15 AM.

Shotton Community Beat Manager and investigating officer, PC 3360 Wynne said:

“Can any local residents nearby the area please check their CCTV.”

“If anyone saw any suspicious persons around the time frame could they please contact North Wales Police.”

“I would like to reassure local residents there will be increased patrols in the locality and this incident is a further reminder to check your home security.”

If you have any information relating to the suspicious people in the area or the incident, contact police via 101, or the live webchat at https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/ quoting reference number Z066726

You can also pass information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

First minister ‘won’t rule out’ cross border restrictions to prevent spread of Indian Covid variant

News

Trading Standards: Public sent phoney PayPal security texts

News

New international travel to restart next week But Drakeford encourages people to holiday in Wales this year

News

New Coleg Cambria Deeside course to help meet skilled worker demand in booming billion-dollar Esports sector

News

Indian variant issues in north England giving Welsh Government ‘pause for thought’

News

Wales’ next steps out of lockdown will be officially announced today

News

County lines drugs police swoop and arrest three men on A55

News

New Education Minister to deliver “hugely ambitious agenda” including biggest ever catch-up programme in schools

News

Welsh Government reshuffle “New top team to lead Wales into a brighter future”

News





Read 399,310 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn