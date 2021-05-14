Increased patrols in Shotton following attempt distraction burglary

Police have appealed to residents living around the Killens Lane area to check any CCTV footage they may have following an attempted “distraction burglary.”

Distraction burglary is when a person tries to gain access to your home by trying to trick you into believing they need help or are official of some sort.

Police say the attempted burglary took place this morning, Friday, May 14 between 9.45 AM hours to 10.15 AM.

Shotton Community Beat Manager and investigating officer, PC 3360 Wynne said:

“Can any local residents nearby the area please check their CCTV.”

“If anyone saw any suspicious persons around the time frame could they please contact North Wales Police.”

“I would like to reassure local residents there will be increased patrols in the locality and this incident is a further reminder to check your home security.”

If you have any information relating to the suspicious people in the area or the incident, contact police via 101, or the live webchat at https://www.northwales.police.uk/police-forces/north-wales-police/areas/live-chat/ quoting reference number Z066726

You can also pass information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information