Increase in number of bikes stolen as Police warn of ‘brazen’ thieves targeting Deeside Industrial Zones

North Wales Police say they are seeing an increase in the number of bicycles being stolen in Deeside currently.

Businesses around Sandycroft and Deeside Industrial Park, particularly Zone 2 have been targeted by ‘brazen’ thieves who are stealing bikes at all times of the day, including during business hours.

Officers from Deeside Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a number of recent thefts and say they are are putting in place measures to combat the upturn;

“We are asking that all businesses to be vigilant and advise their members of staff of the rise in cycle thefts.”

Police are also asking local businesses to put in place measures to allow staff members who cycle to work to place their bikes within a building rather than bike sheds or shelters.

“Could we also reiterate the need for CCTV cameras to be in working order at all businesses both for your safety and to assist with Prevention and Detection of crime.” a North Wales Police spokesperson said.