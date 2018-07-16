independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Illegal off road bike seen being ridden on pavements in Shotton – Police want to know who owns it

Published: Monday, Jul 16th, 2018
Police are asking for information about an orange ‘off-road’ motorbike seen being ridden on the pavements and roads in Shotton.

Several people have been in touch with us regarding an increase youths riding motocross bikes around the 33 playing field, along Shotton Lane and the paths leading to the Taliesin playing field.

A video sent to Deeside.com which was captured last Monday shows two youngsters on a scrambler type bike riding along Shotton Lane with no helmets at speed.

It’s not known if that bike (pictured above) is the specific one police are asking for information about.

One local who didn’t want to be named said it was seen being “thrashed” around Green Lane, North Street, Shotton Lane and the 33 park for over an hour.

There have also been reports of youths riding mini moto and scrambler bikes around the busy Asda carpark, again no helmets being worn and the bikes had no number plates.

In an update on social media a spokesperson for North Flintshire Police said:

“We are appealing for information on an orange off-road motorbike seen riding on the pavement and road in the area (Shotton)

Without ruining peoples fun, we have had incidents in the past where riders have been seriously injured or worse. Do you know who owns the bike?”

If you have any information which may help police call 101 or contact via the live web chat facility – click here

 

