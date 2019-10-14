News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Iceland offering 20% discount to police, ambulance and NHS workers

Published: Monday, Oct 14th, 2019
Supermarket chain Iceland is offering a 20% discount to all police, ambulance and NHS workers.

The Deeside based company wants to say “a big thank you” to the “police, fire service, NHS, HM Coastguard and RNLI who work so hard to help us around the clock each day.”

The discount. which is being offered in association with Blue Light Card, is available in all Iceland stores across the UK until October 21st. 

Iceland founder, Sir Malcolm Walker, said, “Like everyone else, I am in awe of the amazing work undertaken by our emergency services and armed forces each and every day of the year.

“They are the people we all rely on when the going gets too tough for the rest of us.

“So we’d like to say a big ‘thank you’ to all those whose work is dedicated to saving and protecting the lives of others, whether that is in the ambulance service or the wider NHS, the police, fire service, HM Coastguard, and the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

“Plus the volunteers who readily respond to our emergency calls in the RNLI and Mountain Rescue teams.”

