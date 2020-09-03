How a Deeside based aircraft maintenance company is using new state of the art tech to fight Coronavirus

A Deeside based company is using state of the art ultraviolet light technology to kill harmful bacteria and viruses, including Coronavirus.

Ultraviolet light has been known to kill bacteria for hundreds of years, but until now has not been deemed safe for use around humans.

With new research put into this field due to the pandemic, a local aircraft maintenance company is looking to bring technology to the UK which could help combat the virus and future pandemics.

Aerocare Aviation Services (AAS), a company in Broughton specialising in maintaining and upgrading private aircraft, say the equipment can be used almost anywhere.





AAS has said the technology is “unmatched for speed, convenience and effectiveness in combating the spread of pathogens – viral and bacterial agents – both on surfaces and in the air.”

Trademarked as ‘FAR UV-Sterilray Excimer Wave Technology’ it is currently being used in various transport, agriculture and building settings.

It is said that Coronavirus is “very susceptible” to FAR-UV as the light targets the shell which protects it from harm.

Similar technology has been used in China to disinfect buses, but the World Health Organisation warned of its use on skin as it can cause irritation and skin cancer.

The FAR-UV light on the other hand operates at a specific wavelength that is harmless to people, does not damage or corrode surfaces and does not require large amounts of power to operate.

However, it is lethal to pathogens and either destroys them outright or damages them such that they cannot replicate.

It also comes in many delivery formats, such as rail lamp solutions, fans, overhead lamps, standing sources for rooms, robotic sources for multiple room spaces, and in wand format.

Ruth Roberts, the Commercial and Planning Manager at Aerocare, said: “Right now we’ve been concentrating on aviation, but this technology could be used in any situation.

“Companies currently approaching us are from across the transport sector including airports, aircraft and train manufacturers as well as cruise ship operators, for example.

“The technology is quite expensive at the moment, so we couldn’t all afford to have it in our homes yet, but this will become achievable in the future.

“Eventually, FAR-UV lamps could be put into many uses in everyday life, the potential is incredible – hospitals, schools, in the home and in industry.

“The technology is currently being used in the US but has not been scientifically proven by British scientists for use in the UK.

“Various scientific trials are planned or underway in the UK – the booth and cleansing cart used by Aerocare are part of the Innovate UK project which itself forms one part of the overall validation process.”

AAS say FAR-UV is “more effective than bleach or “fogging” and available for mains or battery operation,” and is “a cost-effective way to combat both current and potential future pandemics.”

“The process of the testing has gone really well,” Ruth said.

“As soon as we have the results back, the scientific paper will be written up, but all went to plan.”

The company are also keen to manufacture and develop the UV technology in North Wales to support the local supply chain.

To learn more about the medical evidence and testing of products, visit Aerocare’s website – www.aerocareas.com

—–

By Jordan Adams