Host of ‘personal best’ times broken as Deestriders take on Wrexham Village Bakery half marathon

Eighteen Deestriders took part in the hugely popular Wrexham Village Bakery half marathon on Sunday, which incorporated the North Wales championships.

Run on the industrial estate and country lanes in favourable if windy conditions, there were some great performances.

Steven Hayes led the green charge with a stunning PB of 1.14, which netted him a bronze in the N Wales V40 category, and next in was Scott Nixon with an excellent 1.24.

Jay Jennions returning from injury managed a well-paced 1.34, winning silver N Wales V35, and Dave Toft had one of his best halves in a long time with 1.37.

Paul Lewtey despite ultra training ran an impressive PB of 1.38.

Mark Derbyshire returning from injury ran a solid 1.43 and James Rees was close to his best with 1.43 as well.

Christine Cammillare is also putting the big ultra miles in but she ran a strong 1.44, claiming 3rd V35 in the champs.

Lisa Cooper ran a very impressive PB of 1.47, as did new signing Sylwester Pietroń. Shaun Terry had a good go at a sub 1.50 but was beaten back by the windy final 5k, and Lee Owen smashed sub 2 on his club debut (1.53).

New recruit Steve Birkett unleashed an astonishing sprint at the end for 1.55 whilst Jo Houghton-Davies, far into marathon training for London, was so close to her PB with 1.56, and Wendy Owen made it in under 2 hours as well with a strong 1.59.

Jenny Lewtey-Jones and Mike Norris came in together with good times of 2.01, and Lindsey McElmeel, returning to the distance after the birth of Polly 9 months ago, ran a courageous 2.23.