Hospital visiting restrictions put in place from today across all North Wales hospitals including Deeside

Visiting at all North Wales hospitals including Deeside Community Hospital is being restricted to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

From today (Wednesday, 18 March), all visits to patients will be restricted to 15 minutes at main hospitals, mental health wards and community hospitals.

Visits will be restricted to between 2pm – 4pm and 6pm – 7.30pm.

Only one visitor per patient will be allowed, and children under the age of 16 will no longer be able to visit the ward areas.

Visits to children’s wards will also be restricted to one parent or carer at a time.

Visiting to labour wards will be restricted to one birthing partner per expectant mother.

Similarly, family and friends visiting newborn babies will also be restricted to one person at a time.

Visitor guidance rules may be relaxed for end of life care, mental health, critically ill patients, and patients with dementia.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board says it “understands that family care and involvement could be a key part of a loved one’s recovery, and ask that you discuss any specific visiting needs with your ward sister or charge nurse.”

The Health Board is encouraging family and friends of patients under its care to consider alternative ways of keeping in touch, including the use of our hospitals’ free WiFi to use FaceTime or video calling.

Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery, Gill Harris said: “In response to the Coronavirus situation, we are making temporary changes to our visiting times across our hospitals.

“We understand the importance of patients staying in contact with their loved ones. But the safety of our patients and staff is paramount, and it is crucial that we take all reasonable steps to minimise the risk of infection in our hospitals.

“If you can’t be there in person, we do offer free WiFi throughout our hospitals. So for those with access to smartphones or tablets, we would encourage virtual visiting as a great way to keep in touch, where appropriate.

“Most importantly, you must not visit if you are unwell with flu-like symptoms including a high temperature or new continuous cough currently or within the last 7 days. In addition, if you have any symptoms relating to a stomach upset, including diarrhoea and/or vomiting do not come to the hospital.”

The best way to protect yourself and others against Coronavirus is to: