Posted: Sat 17th Apr 2021

Updated: Sat 17th Apr

Homes evacuated overnight as firefighters tackle blaze at Sandycroft property

A number of homes were evacuated in Sandycroft late last night as fire crews tackled a blaze at a property on Wood Street.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called just after 10.20 pm on Friday after a fire broke out in the side building of a house.

Flames could be seen shooting into the sky, Peter Cross shot this footage from Station Road at 10.45 pm

Six fire appliances including two from Deeside, one from Buckley, one from Flint and two from Cheshire, plus an incident command unit were sent to the scene.

A fire service spokesperson said the blaze involved tyres,  scrap cars and gas cylinders.

North Wales Fire and Rescue said just after 1am: “We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident in the Wood Street area of Sandycroft, Flintshire.“

“A small number of affected properties have been temporarily evacuated.”

They added, “Due to large amounts of smoke, local residents are advised to close all windows and doors and stay inside.”

The warden of St Francis Church Lesley Povey told Deeside.com, she has opened up the Chester Road church for everyone who had been evacuated from Wood Street to “keep warm and safe.”

She added, “they were allowed back into their homes at 3.30am.”

A fire service spokesperson has said one crew remains at the scene this morning as “LPG cylinder are still being cooled.”

Thanks to Monika for the image above



