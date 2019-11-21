News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Holywell Road between Ewloe and Northop Hall closed following collision

Published: Thursday, Nov 21st, 2019
Police have closed Holywell Road between Ewloe and Northop Hall following a collision.

The road is expected to be closed until the morning and drivers have been told to use alternative routes. 

Emergency services have been seen making their way to the area.

It’s the second time the road has been closed today, earlier this afternoon a car overturned, police said no one was seriously injured.  

A police update on social media states: 

“Road closure currently in place following a road traffic collision on Holywell Road, Ewloe – between the petrol station and the Northop Hall roundabout.

Closure expected to be in place until the morning.

Please use alternative routes.”

Latest traffic report for the area states: 

“B5125 Holywell Road Northop Hall

Holywell Road both ways closed due to accident from Northop Hall Roundabout (Northop Hall) to Shotton Lane (Dragon Petrol Station, Ewloe)”

