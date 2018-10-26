Holywell murder investigation – 51 year old man charged

Police have said this evening that a 51 year old man has been charged on suspicion of the murder of Teresa Garner in Pen-y-Ffordd, Holywell

John Barry Garner has been remanded in custody to appear before Mold Magistrates court tomorrow.

Detective Inspector Chris Bell, said:

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family of Teresa during this very difficult time. I would also like to pass on my thanks to the public for their support and understanding whilst we have carried out enquiries in the area of Llys Dewi, Penyfford over the last few days.”

Police had earlier been granted more time to question the suspect.

A post mortem examination has identified the victim died of significant head injuries.

Officers were called to an address in LLys Dewi, Pen-y-Ffordd, Holywell, on Wednesday October 24 where the body of Teresa Garner, 46, was discovered.